Nieky Holzken set to fulfill ‘bucket list’ goal of competing in Lumpinee Stadium at ONE Fight Night 11

Dutch kickboxing icon ‘The Natural’ Nieky Holzken has been around the world and competed in some of the biggest fights the sport has ever seen. But when he steps into the ONE Championship ring for his next fight, Holzken admittedly will be fulfilling a lifelong dream – scratching an item off the old bucket list, if you will.

‘The Natural’ Nieky Holzken is set to face former ONE world title challenger Arian ‘Game Over’ Sadikovic at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Holzken talked about being able to perform in the Bangkok arena.

‘The Natural’ said:

“It was on my bucket list. I'm very excited to fight there."

Holzken is a master of kickboxing, boxing, and Muay Thai. Honing his skills under the tutelage of legendary Ramon Dekkers, ‘The Natural’ has built a solid career and reputation as one of the most skilled strikers in the world.

With over 100 victories across several martial arts disciplines, as well as various world title belts collected along the way, Holzken is now on the path to a world title in ONE Championship. Standing in his way is the hard-hitting Sadikovic.

Sadikovic joined ONE Championship in December of 2021, winning a tough unanimous decision over Mustapha Haida.

In his next bout, he challenged reigning ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel in April of 2022, losing on the judges’ scorecards.

Poll : 0 votes