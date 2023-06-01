Look back at Nieky Holzken’s silencing KO of Cosmo Alexandre

ONE Championship re-posted Nieky Holzken’s highlight-reel knockout win in his promotional debut.

In November 2018, Holzken made his ONE debut with high expectations after becoming a 4x Glory kickboxing world champion. ‘The Natural’ fought the always dangerous Cosmo Alexandre, who decided to showboat throughout the fight. During the second round, the Netherlands native shut down Alexandre with a massive right uppercut.

ONE recently shared the entire fight on YouTube, with the caption saying:

“Ahead of Dutch striking sensation Nieky Holzken’s return to action against German warrior Arian Sadikovic on June 9, relive his savage knockout of Brazilian warrior Cosmo Alexandre in 2018!"

Nieky Holzken started his ONE tenure with three emphatic wins in the lightweight kickboxing division. In 2021, the former Glory world champion decided to focus on Muay Thai, leading to a victory in his first fight against John Wayne Parr. Holzken last fought in March 2022, losing against Sinsamut Klinmee.

On June 9, Holzken returns to kickboxing at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video. The 39-year-old has been matched up against Arian Sadikovic, a former ONE lightweight kickboxing world title contender. Sadikovic is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Regian Eersel, where he showcased his heart and durability.

Holzken vs. Sadikovic is one of many intriguing matchups scheduled for ONE Fight Night 11, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featuring two world championship bouts can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

