Nieky Holzken says he’s a better all-around fighter than Arian Sadikovic 

Nieky Holzken believes he’s better than his ONE Fight Night 11 opponent Arian Sadikovic in every imaginable way inside the ring.

‘The Natural’ will return to the ONE Championship stage for the first time in over a year as the promotion returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9 for ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video. In the main event of the evening, two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel will defend his lightweight Muay Thai title against Russian debutant Dmitry Menshikov.

Before the headliner, fans watching around the world will be treated to some of the best heavy-hitting action, including Nieky Holzken’s bout with German standout Arian Sadikovic.

Closing in on their clash in Thailand, ‘The Natural’ suggested that he is a better fighter than his opponent virtually everywhere in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

"I think I'm a better all-round fighter. I can do everything. He's good with boxing and he has one good knee... I have everything in my arsenal. I have low kicks, spinning back kicks. I have jumping knees, high knees - everything. And my boxing is on point always."

While his record under the ONE banner is a meager 4-3, Nieky Holzken is a bona fide kickboxing legend. As a four-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion with 94 career victories, few do it better than him.

As for his opponent, Arian Sadikovic is significantly less experienced with 22 career wins and a 1-1 record inside the circle. However, that doesn’t make him any less dangerous and there is no doubt that the German striker will be gunning for a big win against a notable name like Nieky Holzken.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

