Nieky Holzken eyes one more world title run: “I want to stop when I'm champion”

Kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken still wants to become a champion once again and has no plans of stopping until he sees it through.

Now at 39 years old, ‘The Natural’ has underscored that making another run at a world title remains a priority for him. More so now that he is competing under ONE Championship.

Speaking to the promotion in a recent interview, Nieky Holzken shared his world title goals and how they are important to him.

The Helmond, Netherlands-born fighter said:

“I don’t come for money fights. I come for my legacy and to win. I know I have a good name in the kickboxing world, but I want to be champion again. I want to stop when I’m champion. That’s my goal. And I’ll do everything to get there.”

Prior to joining ONE Championship in 2018, Nieky Holzken won multiple kickboxing titles while fighting for organizations like Glory and K-1.

He battled for the inaugural ONE lightweight kickboxing world title in May 2019 but lost to Regian Eersel of Suriname by unanimous decision. ‘The Natural’ collided with “The Immortal’ for a rematch five months later but came up short anew, losing in all of the judges’ score cards.

Nieky Holzken will return to action on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. He will face off against Germany’s Arian Sadikovic in a lightweight kickboxing showdown.

The Dutch star is looking to rebound after losing in his last fight in March 2022 in a short-notice Muay Thai match. Out to frustrate Holzken is Arian Sadikovic, who is also off his own failed attempt to seize the ONE lightweight kickboxing gold from Eersel in April last year.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available live in US primetime and free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

