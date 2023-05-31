Nieky Holzken recalls the circumstances of his short-notice fight with Sinsamut Klinmee

Multiple-time kickboxing champion Nieky Holzken of the Netherlands lost in his last ONE Championship fight. 'The Natural’ took on a short-notice showdown against Thai fighter Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE X on March 26 last year in a Muay Thai clash where he lost by knockout in the second round.

Nieky Holzken was originally set to face Islam Murtazaev in a kickboxing collision at ONE Championship’s 10th anniversary show in Singapore but the fight fell through.

Days before the event, the Dutch striker was informed that he would face off against Klinmee. Wanting to stay active Nieky Holzken accepted the bout with a Muay Thai ruleset.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he shared what went down in the lead-up to his fight against Klinmee, saying:

“You don't want to waste those 10 weeks, you know, you sacrifice everything and you want to fight. One day later, I get a call again that they have one option left, and it's Sinsamut. I didn't know of him, so I say I want to fight kickboxing rules and Sinsamut only wants to fight Muay Thai.”

Nieky Holzken will be back in familiar territory when he returns to action next week at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

‘The Natural’ will battle against Arian Sadikovic of Germany in a featured lightweight kickboxing fight, one of 10 scheduled matches for ONE Championship’s sixth Amazon show for the year, happening on June 9 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Nieky Holzken is looking to bounce back and build momentum anew as he makes an ascent in the division.

Also out to get back on the winning track is Arian Sadikovic, who lost by unanimous decision in his last outing against ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel in a title showdown.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available live on US prime time and free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

