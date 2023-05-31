‘I want to reach it’ - Nieky Holzken refuses to retire until he achieves this career milestone

Nieky Holzken already established his name as one of the greatest strikers of his generation, but there is one more piece of lore that he wants to add to his illustrious career.

The Dutch legend is a four-time Glory Kickboxing world champion with a professional record of 94-17. With such proximity to reaching a hundred wins, Holzken said he’s hellbent on that century mark.

He could get closer to his goal when he faces Arian Sadikovic at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on June 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Holzken said that having 100 wins would be a huge feather in his cap once he hangs it up for good.

Holzken said:

“Of course, I go for that. Technically, I have more than 100 already as I'm 24-1 in boxing. I want to reach it, but I also just want to have a good career and a good ending to my career.”

The 39-year-old certainly has a lot left in the tank and he could very well achieve the lofty goal in ONE Championship.

Holzken holds four wins in the promotion, with three of those wins coming by way of knockout.

The decorated striker is one of the most powerful hitters in kickboxing and he holds finish wins over Cosmo Alexandre, Elliot Compton, and Australian icon John Wayne Parr.

That run of form and a win over Sadikovic could even push ‘The Natural’ to a potential world title challenge against two-sport world champion Regian Eersel.

ONE Fight Night 11, which is ONE Championship’s sixth Amazon card of the year, will stream live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

