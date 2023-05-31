‘I’m going to win’ - Nieky Holzken confident he’ll dominate Arian Sadikovic

Nieky Holzken is one of the greatest strikers of his generation, and that reputation also comes with unshakeable confidence during fights.

Despite the daunting task ahead of him in his next match, Holzken is sure of himself with what he’ll do against Arian Sadikovic at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Dutch legend said he’ll defy age and show the world that he’s still one of the most vicious fighters no matter the era.

Holzken said:

“I’m going to win, and people are going to see that I don’t fight like somebody who’s 39. I always say I am going to do something in my career that nobody ever has done in the kickboxing world.”

Holzken is one of the most decorated strikers of his generation and holds a professional record of 94-17. He also has four wins in ONE Championship, with three of those wins ending in a knockout.

The four-time Glory Kickboxing world champion also challenged for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title but fell short in his matches against reigning world champion Regian Eersel.

Nonetheless, the 39-year-old is a fearsome competitor with knockout wins over Cosmo Alexandre, Elliot Compton, and John Wayne Parr.

His knockout win over Parr, who’s also one of the greatest strikers of all time, was the stuff of legends.

The two icons met at ONE on TNT III in April 2021 with Holzken walking away victorious after his left roundhouse kick stunned the Australian legend in the second round.

ONE Fight Night 11 is set for June 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be broadcast live and for free in North America via Prime Video.

