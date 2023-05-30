Regian Eersel points how becoming a dad helped him ‘make major decisions in life’

Alongside all of his success inside the circle, Regian Eersel makes it a point to ensure he is a world-championship dad to his beloved daughters at home.

As he prepares to compete for the second time this year, defending his lightweight Muay Thai crown against debutant Dmitry Menshikov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11, Eersel shared about a new source of motivation in his life.

Becoming a family man has kept the Dutch-Surinamese striker focused on the task at hand, knowing that it’s not just himself that he is fighting for.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Regian Eersel, who fights out of Sitoydtong Amsterdam, spoke about how his little champions at home have influenced his mindset over the past couple of years.

The two-sport world champion shared:

“When you become a dad, when you make major decisions in life, you don’t only think about yourself, you also think about your kids. Is this decision good for my daughters and their future?”

The ONE lightweight kickboxing and lightweight Muay Thai divisional king returns to the thick of action ready to extend his lengthy win streak. If he does so, it'll be at the expense of Dmitry Menshikov.

Now just one win away from securing his 10th consecutive win under the ONE Championship banner, the double champ hopes that his newfound source of motivation will help him past a tricky Russian test in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11.

The entire card will be available live and for free for North American fans with an Amazon Prime subscription.

