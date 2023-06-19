Fans inspired by Liam Harrison’s swift recovery from knee injury

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison is getting very close to a highly anticipated return to the Circle.

The 37-year-old English veteran injured his knee last August 2022, in a bout against former king Nong-O Hama, and has been trying to recover ever since. He is expected to make a full recovery and is targeting a comeback in a few months’ time.

In fact, it appears Harrison has already gotten back to the swing of things, now training his hands in the ring once again.

In a recent post on Instagram, Harrison showed fans he still possessed the speed and power that has made him such an exciting fighter to watch.

Harrison wrote:

“Making great progress now with my team …almost ready to start kicking and realistically about 2 months off being able to start a fight camp …happy to have a spring back in my step… @darrellkendall_@mofobodymechanic#thecomeback @yokkao @gymking”

Check out the Instagram post here:

Naturally, fans shared their reactions to the clip, and they were certainly interesting, to say the least.

UFC fighter Molly McCann (@MeatballMolly) was surely impressed. She said:

“Getting faster with age you lad 😂👏”

User @rix.official wrote:

“brilliant recovery well done mate 👏👏 you put the work in and thats what you’re a champion!”

User @wetwareandroid wrote:

“Watch the clock I the background. He hits the pads like 8 times a second. 😢 Imagine watching the clock while fighting this guy!🙌”

User @mavrykmma wrote:

“Good to see you back in form champ. You’ve got a great rehab specialist, those last two exercises you’re doing are incredible for strengthening and preparing your tendons for imbalanced movements. You’re gonna be back better and stronger. Looking forward to seeing you with a ONE belt now.”

Needless to say, fans are definitely excited for the return of Liam Harrison, and so are we.

