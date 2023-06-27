Liam Harrison says Nico Carrillo is going to be a ‘big problem’ in bantamweight Muay Thai division

English superstar and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison watched ONE Friday Fights 22 intently last week. He was keeping tabs on Scottish striking sensation, ‘King of the North’ Nico Carrillo.

Carrillo put on one of the most impressive performances of his young career in Bangkok last Friday. The 24-year-old defeated Thai superstar Muangthai ‘The Elbow Zombie’ PK Saenchai in front of a raucous Lumpinee Boxing Stadium crowd who was shocked when Muangthai fell to Carrillo via technical knockout.

Liam Harrison was no doubt impressed by the Scottish fighter.

‘Hitman’ shared his thoughts in an Instagram story on his official account:

“Beautiful finish. Good IQ. He’s going to be a big problem at bantamweight. As long as he doesn’t grow out of it cause he’s only 23 or 24. I think, yeah, he’s a big problem.”

Carrillo ended up receiving a coveted ONE Championship contract for his victory.

Nico Carrillo defeated Muangthai ‘The Elbow Zombie’ PK Saenchai via second-round technical knockout at ONE Friday Fights 22. The event was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, June 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of that fight and the rest of the stacked ONE Friday Fights 22 card via ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, fans of Liam Harrison await the return of the ‘Hitman.’ Harrison is currently in the middle of a lengthy recovery and rehabilitation after having surgery on his knee earlier this year. Harrison expects to be back in action before the end of the year.

Poll : 0 votes