Liam Harrison suggests Nico Carrillo was ‘too big, too strong’ for Muangthai

After ONE Friday Fights 22 came to an end, Liam Harrison highlighted some of the best performances from Lumpinee.

With a stacked card of striking contests, there was a lot to choose from, but ‘The Hitman’ couldn’t help but shine a spotlight on a Scottish striker that left a huge impact in his wake.

Earning himself a six figure contract with ONE Championship, Nico Carrillo produced his best performance to face by stopping Muangthai PK Saenchai in the second round.

After dropping his opponent with a ruthless elbow, Carrillo kept his foot on the gas to produce two consecutive knockdowns that ended the fight, earning him the biggest win of his career.

Having already competed under the ONE banner once before, finishing Furkan Karabag at ONE Friday Fights 13, Harrison knew what to expect from the 24-year old but even with that in mind, he exceeded expectations on the night.

‘The Hitman’ was specifically impressed by how Carrillo isn’t just a physical nightmare for the other contenders in his weight class, he’s able to back it up with his technique, making him incredibly dangerous in the ring.

On his Instagram Stories, Liam Harrison reflected on the Scotsman’s breakout performance that gave fans a glimpse into his true potential:

“Nico versus Muangthai. Nico, too big, too strong. And it’s not only the fact that he’s absolutely humongous for the weight, he’s humongous for the weight and he knows how to fight.”

ONE Friday Fights 22 is available to watch for free in its entirety via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

