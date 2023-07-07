Liam Harrison laughs off suggestion that Rodtang would beat prime Saenchai

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger and English striking superstar ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison knows who the greatest Muay Thai fighter of all time is, and he can’t tolerate people who say otherwise.

Harrison believes the legendary Thai Saenchai is the greatest to ever compete in the ‘art of eight limbs.’ That's exactly why when fans today claim Rodtang would beat Saenchai in his prime, the ‘Hitman’ takes issue with it.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Harrison responded to fan sentiment that said Rodtang Jitmuangnon would have beaten Saenchai in a fantasy showdown.

‘Hitman’ said:

“I read somewhere on Twitter earlier, where someone said that Rodtang would have beat prime Saenchai. And I was like 'Oh my God, what is going on here. I don't know what these people are on'. You know what I mean?”

Obviously, Saenchai is one of the greatest to ever do it in the sport of Muay Thai, and Harrison may be right. Perhaps he is the greatest of all time.

That being said, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has certainly made a case for himself as the modern era’s biggest Muay Thai superstar on a global front. He’s definitely one of the most recognizable names, that’s for sure.

Saenchai at 42-years of age still competes professionally to this day, but is way past his physical prime, whereas Rodtang is just 25-years old and at the very beginning of his superstardom. That makes an actual fight between the two outside the realm of possibility, and left only to the imagination.

Fans will be fans, but Harrison knows who his GOAT is. In fact, he’s fought Saenchai multiple times before, losing every time, so he knows what he’s talking about here.

Maybe Harrison could fight Rodtang? What does everyone think of that fight?

