“Starting off the year right” - Superlek’s world title defense against Elias Mahmoudi has fans looking forward to the New Year

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 will put his world championship at stake against No. 5-ranked contender Elias Mahmmoudi as they headline ONE Fight Night 18, the first Amazon event of the promotion in 2024.

The world’s largest martial arts organization officially announced this showdown on their official Instagram account on November 21, 2023, and captioned the post with:

“BREAKING 🚨 Superlek returns to defend his ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title against Algerian superstar Elias Mahmoudi at ONE’s first U.S. primetime event of 2024! 🔥 Who will leave ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video with the belt? @superlek789 @elias_mahmoudi_official”

This will be Superlek’s second world title defense since winning the belt in January 2023, while Mahmoudi secured the world title shot by scoring an impressive stoppage win over Edgar Tabares in his previous fight at ONE Fight Night 13 in August 2023 via a first-round TKO finish.

Fans are excited and hyped up for this upcoming fight as they flood the post with their comments, with users @limktg_7132, @milomiller_uk, @bvrboza_, @jetsadakorn_k, @libertario07, @beez_wax_76, and @kaddour.farsi leading the comments with:

“Hopes Superlek makes weight🙏and defends successfully! #AndStill 🇹🇭⚡🤫 Then…he moves up to bantamweight and challenge JH!! 🔥”

“superkek too good”

“Let’s go my brother @elias_mahmoudi_official❤️‍🔥!!”

“ 🔥🔥🔥🔥 let’s goooooo @superlek789”

“Yes yes yes!!!!! I can’t wait for the kicking machine to destroy another opponent!!!!!”

“Starting off the year right!”

“@onechampinship a big war is coming 🔥🔥🔥 @elias_mahmoudi_official will mark history !!!”

Superlek wants to fend off challenge of Elias Mahmoudi to set up a rematch with Rodtang

‘The Kicking Machine’ is coming off a unanimous decision victory against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in their 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout in September 2023, at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Because of their back-and-forth and all-out war inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, they are expected to have a rematch in the foreseeable future to continue their rivalry and give fans what they want.

However, the 28-year-old Thai superstar needs to get the victory against ‘The Sniper’ and ward off his challenge to book a second clash with ‘The Iron Man.’