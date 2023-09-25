WATCH: Rodtang, Superlek tear each other down in ONE Friday Fights 34 highlight reel

The mega fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 finally went down on September 22, 2023, inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and headlined ONE Friday Fights 34. Although Rodtang's ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title was not up for grabs anymore because Superlek missed weight, the relevance of the fight is still very much the same.

Apart from the removal of the world title, the fight was contested in a 140-pound contest and was reduced to a three-round affair. Regardless of these circumstances, the fight went through, and it delivered an all-time classic. ONE Championship posted the fight highlights on their YouTube channel on September 24, 2023:

In the opening round, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion immediately pressured 'The Kicking Machine' with repeated lethal elbow strikes that opened a huge cut on the forehead of Superlek. There was a silver lining for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion as he found some success in the clinch with knee strikes.

The second round was pretty much the same story, with the 'Iron Man' pouring on the forward pressure and finding home to his elbow strikes along with hard punches and kicks. It appears that Rodtang was pulling away in the judges' scorecards until Superlek landed an elbow strike of his own to drop Rodtang in the last minute of the second frame.

That knockdown was the turning point of the match and spelled the difference because it pushed Superlek ahead of the judges' scorecards with a 10-8 round. In the final round, the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative took the momentum from the shock of the knockdown he scored by turning the tables and pressuring Rodtang in the final round.

It was a back-and-forth battle in the third and final round, with both athletes throwing everything they had in the hopes of landing the knockout blow. Eventually, no knockdowns were witnessed, and Superlek came out victorious with a unanimous decision nod from the scorecards.

Right after the fight, fans all around the world voiced their opinions on social media and questioned the result of the fight. Even other ONE Championship athletes were disappointed with the result, but everyone is hopeful to get a rematch between the two Muay Thai superstars.