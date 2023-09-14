Chatri Sityodtong says ‘unbreakable’ Rodtang 'is not scared of anybody'

After Superlek Kiatmoo9 defended Rodtang for backing out from their initial fight in March 2023, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has also echoed this sentiment.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion earlier stated that it was not Rodtang’s fault for sustaining an injury that led to the postponement of their ONE Fight Night 8 match-up.

Rodtang is fresh off an incredible performance against Edgar Tabares last May 2023 at ONE Fight Night 10, where he knocked out the Mexican top contender in the second round of their championship clash.

Because of that great showing, Sityodtong is not buying the claims of some fans that ‘The Iron Man’ is scared to fight ‘The Kicking Machine'. According to the ONE head honcho, Rodtang is on top of his professional career right now, so there is no reason why he would be scared to fight anybody.

The CEO of the world’s largest martial arts organization, who is also a lifelong martial artist, shared his take on this topic about Rodtang in his live interview with the Post Night Podcast of South China Morning Post MMA.

Sityodtong said:

"Rodtang is not scared of anybody. You have to understand this guy is on a tear, he’s on a high in his career, and he hasn't been beaten in many years. When you have that kind of confidence, you're just unbreakable."

Rodtang currently rides an undefeated 14-fight winning streak in Muay Thai and kickboxing matches under ONE Championship, which dates back to his debut in September 2018. Some of the notable victories of the 26-year-old came against Sok Thy, Jonathan Haggerty (twice), Walter Goncalves, Petchdam Petchyindee, and Joseph Lasiri.

The Jitmuangon Gym representative is preparing for the biggest test of his world title reign as he defends his ONE flyweight Muay Thai belt against Superlek on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34, which will go down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch Chatri Sityodtong’s full interview below: