Chatri Sityodtong throws full support behind Mark Zuckerberg’s progress: “Keep kicking a**, man”

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is a lifelong martial artist with an undying passion for combat sports.

The head honcho of the largest martial arts organization in the world has even given his full support to Mark Zuckerberg, who has begun his own journey in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Sityodtong described the Meta executive as a legit BJJ blue belt, whose skills have improved exponentially in a short amount of time.

The Singapore-based promotion’s boss even witnessed Zuckerberg’s prowess firsthand when they trained together during one of his visits to the United States.

He implored Zuckerberg to keep grinding every single day and congratulated him on how far he has come:

“Mark, you know, I love seeing the intensity, the progress, and keep kicking ass, man. Because he's a very dangerous fighter already today and he's going to be even more dangerous.”

Moreover, Sityodtong weighed in on the proposed MMA bout between Zuckerberg and his fellow tech billionaire Elon Musk.

While this battle between business moguls seems highly unlikely to materialize, Sityodtong believes it will be an easy fight for the Facebook co-founder.

After all, Zuckerberg is deeply enamored with the sport, while Musk appears like he just wants to settle a grudge. Sityodtong added:

“He is progressing at a very rapid rate because of his love, his true love, you know, which is a different motivation from versus let's say an Elon [Musk].”

Watch Chatri Sityodtong’s full TMZ Sports interview beginning at the 5:31 mark: