Chatri Sityodtong says there’s a ‘wide disparity’ in skill level between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes Mark Zuckerberg will have the upper hand against Elon Musk in a possible MMA match.

The pair of enigmatic tech billionaires have set the MMA world ablaze as of late, following some spirited back-and-forth online about a potential clash for charity.

A lifelong martial artist himself, Sityodtong offered his two cents on this intriguing match-up, claiming the bigger Musk will certainly be at a disadvantage against his more skilled counterpart.

The ONE head honcho told the South China Morning Post:

“For sure, Elon has the size and strength advantage in this fight. However, there is a wide disparity in skill level and fitness level.”

Sityodtong does speak from experience since he already witnessed firsthand Zuckerberg’s passion and dedication to martial arts.

The pair of trailblazing CEOs have already trained together during one of Sityodtong’s trips to the United States. He added:

“I have also trained with Mark. He invited me to train together at his house when I was in the US earlier this year. As a Renzo Gracie brown belt who trains hard five to six times a week, I was very impressed.”

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg’s venture into MMA is definitely no gimmick after he was recently promoted to blue belt by distinguished BJJ black belt Dave Camarillo.

The Meta CEO already won silver and gold medals in a gi and no-gi tournament as a white belt earlier this year.

In fact, it was Musk who issued the challenge after Zuck’s BJJ conquest became the talk of the town.

Moreover, Zuckerberg has also expressed his desire to host this highly-intriguing battle under Sityodtong’s ONE Championship banner.

Do you think this CEO vs CEO clash will turn into reality?