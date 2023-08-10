Mikey Musumeci reveals what it’s like rolling with Mark Zuckerberg: “Definitely the highest IQ rounds”

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci recently had an opportunity to train with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and said he had a grand time doing it.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ used the rolling session he had with Zuckerberg as part of his preparation for his match at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video last August 4 in Bangkok, while also helping the Meta executive further hone his mixed martial arts skills.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Mikey Musumeci said that training with Zuckerberg, who is an MMA fan and practitioner, turned out to be beneficial for him as he was challenged mentally throughout:

“Definitely the highest IQ rounds. There's definitely no one with a higher IQ than Mark Zuckerberg that I trained with. So that definitely helps.”

Check out the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 13, Mikey Musumeci successfully defended his world title against ONE strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks in a champion-versus-champion showdown. It served as the co-headliner of the event at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The Italian-American champion submitted ‘The Monkey God’ with an impressive triangle/arm bar midway into their scheduled 10-minute joust. The victory over Jarred Brooks was Musumeci’s third successful defense of the world title he captured last September.

Jarred Brooks, for his part, slumped to his first defeat in five fights in ONE Championship but remains as the ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.