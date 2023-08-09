Mikey Musumeci respects MMA champion Jarred Brooks for leaving his ‘comfort zone’: “He’s a warrior”

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci was all praises to strawweight mixed martial arts king Jarred Brooks for going out of his lane in their recent matchup and taking on a whole new challenge.

The two ONE superstars collided in a champion-versus-champion clash at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok for 27-year-old Musumeci’s flyweight grappling gold.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ went on to retain his world title by sending ONE strawweight MMA world champion Brooks into submission by way of an impressive triangle/armbar midway into their 10-minute joust.

While he wound up with the victory, it did not stop Mikey Musumeci from giving props to Jarred Brooks, highlighting how his opponent was a gamer by coming out of his comfort zone in search of new challenges.

The Italian-American world champion shared during the post-fight interview with ONE Championship:

“He was awesome, and again, props to him. He's a warrior. He's a world champion in MMA and he took a match with me in jiu-jitsu, going out of his comfort zone. So I just have so much respect for him, he's just such an awesome guy. I'm such a fan of him.”

Check out the interview below:

In his latest fight, Mikey Musumeci was instantly on the move, looking to foil the game plan of the aggressive Jarred Brooks early on.

‘The Monkey God’ tried to keep in step and put pressure on the reigning world champion with his brute force.

At the halfway point, Mikey Musumeci gained significant headway, catching the back of his opponent and going for a choke. But the strawweight MMA champion survived.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ continued with his push thereafter, eventually locking in a tight triangle choke on Jarred Brooks, which he followed up with an arm bar that led to the end of the contest at the 7:30 mark.

The win was the third successful defense of the world title that Mikey Musumeci won last September while Jarred Brooks slumped to his first defeat in five fights to date in ONE Championship.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.