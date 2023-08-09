MMA
  • “Really happy to show how important fundamentals are” - Mikey Musumeci details his submission of Jarred Brooks

“Really happy to show how important fundamentals are” - Mikey Musumeci details his submission of Jarred Brooks

By Duane Lucas Pascua
Modified Aug 09, 2023 05:50 GMT
Jarred Brooks, Mikey Musumeci | Image courtesy of ONE
Jarred Brooks, Mikey Musumeci | Image courtesy of ONE

At ONE Fight Night 13 last Friday, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci proved once again that allowing him to get a hold of your limbs is seriously bad for your health. In a marvelous masterclass of grappling, 'Darth Rigatoni' submitted the ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks with a slick triangle armbar submission.

Mikey Musumeci posted a breakdown of his submission on Instagram:

"🔺Triangle setup from closed guard // One of my favorite guards since I was a kid has always been closed guard; especially since @rogergracie is my idol!!! It’s just such a safe spot (literally is upside down mount) and easy to control people. In this match, I was able to execute one of my favorite positions to teach people of all skill levels ! The overhook triangle from Closed guard."

'Darth Rigatoni' continued with his detailed breakdown:

"Anyone that has trained with me, I have for sure at least showed you this once 😂😊! There were 3 main chains and sequences involved in me executing this position; all having to do with the rules of alignment, and the 3 boxes of attacking from guard! Maybe I will make a closed guard instructional explaining it @bjj.fanatics :) Really happy to be able to show how important fundamentals are in jiu jitsu! Like Brazilians always say arroz e feijão (rice and beans) ❤️😊. PS thank you the champ for not forgetting it’s a grappling match and ground and pounding the crap out of me 🤣🤪❤️."

They say that genius is the mastery of the fundamentals. If this is true, then Mikey Musumeci is the Mozart of jiu-jitsu. His grasp of the fundamentals of attacking and set-ups is akin to his idol, Roger Gracie, who always says that there are no black belt moves, just white belt moves done on a black belt level. His near-perfect execution of basic moves is so air-tight that it's nearly impossible to stop them.

Watch Mikey Musumeci dismantle Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13, available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

