“Really happy to show how important fundamentals are” - Mikey Musumeci details his submission of Jarred Brooks

At ONE Fight Night 13 last Friday, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci proved once again that allowing him to get a hold of your limbs is seriously bad for your health. In a marvelous masterclass of grappling, 'Darth Rigatoni' submitted the ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks with a slick triangle armbar submission.

Mikey Musumeci posted a breakdown of his submission on Instagram:

"🔺Triangle setup from closed guard // One of my favorite guards since I was a kid has always been closed guard; especially since @rogergracie is my idol!!! It’s just such a safe spot (literally is upside down mount) and easy to control people. In this match, I was able to execute one of my favorite positions to teach people of all skill levels ! The overhook triangle from Closed guard."

'Darth Rigatoni' continued with his detailed breakdown:

"Anyone that has trained with me, I have for sure at least showed you this once 😂😊! There were 3 main chains and sequences involved in me executing this position; all having to do with the rules of alignment, and the 3 boxes of attacking from guard! Maybe I will make a closed guard instructional explaining it @bjj.fanatics :) Really happy to be able to show how important fundamentals are in jiu jitsu! Like Brazilians always say arroz e feijão (rice and beans) ❤️😊. PS thank you the champ for not forgetting it’s a grappling match and ground and pounding the crap out of me 🤣🤪❤️."

They say that genius is the mastery of the fundamentals. If this is true, then Mikey Musumeci is the Mozart of jiu-jitsu. His grasp of the fundamentals of attacking and set-ups is akin to his idol, Roger Gracie, who always says that there are no black belt moves, just white belt moves done on a black belt level. His near-perfect execution of basic moves is so air-tight that it's nearly impossible to stop them.

Watch Mikey Musumeci dismantle Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13, available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.