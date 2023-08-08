WATCH: Mikey Musumeci’s masterclass against Jarred Brooks to retain flyweight submission grappling throne

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci proved yet again that once you let him grab any of your limbs, the probability of you tapping out becomes a near-certainty. At ONE Fight Night 13 last Friday, 'Darth Rigatoni' submitted the ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks, who jumped into submission grappling for one night with the hopes of becoming a two-sport world champion.

Despite 'The Monkey God' hanging in there longer than most pundits were expecting, he was never truly in the fight as Musumeci pretty much had him inside his fist the moment their bodies collided.

ONE Championship posted a video of the finish and subsequent post-fight interview on YouTube:

"ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci retained his throne with a slick armbar against Strawweight World Champion Jarred Brooks in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13!"

‘The Monkey God’ bravely engaged 'Darth Rigatoni' in the closed guard as he maintained top position for a significant amount of time. Even with Musumeci's notoriously dangerous guard, Brooks' wrestling-based heavy hips prevented the BJJ blackbelt from successfully finding the space to attempt a submission.

In the subsequent minutes that followed, Mikey Musumeci was able to put Brooks in various submission holds, including his patented "Mikey Lock" and a toe hold. He was even able to take Brooks' back at one point. The only way 'The Monkey God' survived the human backpack called 'Darth Rigatoni' was due to a questionable stand-up by the referee.

After the stand-up, Mikey Musumeci was once again able to trap Brooks inside his closed guard where he was able to slap on a reverse triangle submission hold. Brooks, being so mentally tough due to his wrestling and MMA background, stayed inside the choke for as long as he could. The end came when the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion attacked Brooks' arm for a triangle armbar finish.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.