“I just love it now” - Mikey Musumeci says ONE Championship unleashed his extroverted side

Mikey Musumeci always had an introverted personality, but he’s slowly showing his extroverted side throughout his ONE Championship journey.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu superstar isn’t new to media and press appearances, but he’s become more comfortable now in front of the camera compared to the first half of his career.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Musumeci admitted that being around throngs of people used to terrify him. ONE Championship’s global reach, however, made him show his outgoing personality and he’s been loving it so far.

Musumeci said:

“Finally, you know, being center stage as a jiu-jitsu person we fight in high schools, you know. So being in ONE Championship was definitely a new thing for me and I'm an introvert. So being around so many people would like was horrifying to me. But now I'm finally in like that f****** mindset and I just love it now. So I don't know I'm just so comfortable.”

‘Darth Rigatoni’ is undoubtedly a natural on the mats, but the same can be said when he has a microphone with him. Not only is Musumeci an amazing interviewee, but he can also hold his own in his other media responsibilities.

ONE Championship recently shot a video of Musumeci showing how to make pizza in a crowded supermarket in Singapore. The confidence he has in his matches seems to have transitioned into the kitchen, with Musumeci dictating the pace and tempo of the shoot with his culinary skills.

Nevertheless, Musumeci’s home is still canvas.

Musumeci is coming off a superb submission win over ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks to retain the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13 this past weekend.

The American phenom promised an entertaining show, and he had the capacity crowd inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium singing to his every move. Musumeci weaved an intricate web of holds eventually trapping Brooks with a modified armbar for the submission win.

Watch Musumeci's entire interview below: