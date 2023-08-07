Mikey Musumeci planned a ‘super sick back submission’ against Jarred Brooks

Mikey Musumeci showed the world why he is indeed one of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists of this generation.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ submitted ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks to retain the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13 this past weekend at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The American star fulfilled his promise of putting on a spectacular show when he forced Brooks to tap into a modified armbar at 7:30 into the bout.

As crazy as the finishing sequence was, Musumeci revealed in his post-fight interview that he was working on another submission hold right before he got the tap.

Musumeci told commentator Mitch Chilson inside the ring:

“Man, I had this super sick back submission that I was working for this match that I wanted to show you guys but I got stood up before I was able to do it. I almost had the grips to start doing it but I needed to get it there faster, that was my fault. Jarred’s hand-fighting was amazing, like super tough.”

Musumeci was indeed trying to lock in what looked like a rear-naked choke midway through the contest, but referee and BJJ legend Vitor Ribeiro stood both competitors up for a restart.

Nevertheless, Musumeci just continued his attack and ultimately, got Brooks in a triangle before locking in the armbar finish.

The victory pushed Musumeci to a perfect 5-0 in ONE Championship and 3-0 in his world title defenses.

There are no official announcements on what Musumeci’s next fight is, but the BJJ black belt has been eyeing a super fight against ONE flyweight world champion and MMA legend Demetrious Johnson in Qatar.