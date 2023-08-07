MMA
  • Mikey Musumeci planned a ‘super sick back submission’ against Jarred Brooks

By Vince Richards
Modified Aug 07, 2023 16:21 GMT
Mikey Musumeci reveals he was working on another submission hold in win over Jarred Brooks.
Mikey Musumeci showed the world why he is indeed one of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists of this generation.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ submitted ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks to retain the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13 this past weekend at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The American star fulfilled his promise of putting on a spectacular show when he forced Brooks to tap into a modified armbar at 7:30 into the bout.

As crazy as the finishing sequence was, Musumeci revealed in his post-fight interview that he was working on another submission hold right before he got the tap.

Musumeci told commentator Mitch Chilson inside the ring:

“Man, I had this super sick back submission that I was working for this match that I wanted to show you guys but I got stood up before I was able to do it. I almost had the grips to start doing it but I needed to get it there faster, that was my fault. Jarred’s hand-fighting was amazing, like super tough.”

Musumeci was indeed trying to lock in what looked like a rear-naked choke midway through the contest, but referee and BJJ legend Vitor Ribeiro stood both competitors up for a restart.

Nevertheless, Musumeci just continued his attack and ultimately, got Brooks in a triangle before locking in the armbar finish.

The victory pushed Musumeci to a perfect 5-0 in ONE Championship and 3-0 in his world title defenses.

There are no official announcements on what Musumeci’s next fight is, but the BJJ black belt has been eyeing a super fight against ONE flyweight world champion and MMA legend Demetrious Johnson in Qatar.

