Mikey Musumeci ‘down to grapple’ with Demetrious Johnson in potential main event in Qatar

Mikey Musumeci wants to end his 2023 campaign in the best way possible.

Even before he retained the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against Jarred Brooks, Musumeci was looking at the prospect of facing Demetrious Johnson in a grappling super match in Qatar.

Musumeci has been shooting his shot against the ONE flyweight world champion, and that wish might turn into reality before the end of the year.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Musumeci said:

“Yes, I really believe so. He's down to grapple with me, and I'm down to grapple with him. I think Chatri already said we're gonna grapple in Qatar at the main event later in the year.”

Although there are no official announcements of a super fight between Musumeci and the MMA legend, the potential for a meeting between these two megastars does have a high chance of happening.

According to South China Morning Post, ONE Championship signed a memorandum of understanding with Media City Qatar as part of its expansion to the Middle East.

Musumeci is considered one of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists of his generation holding five BJJ world titles before he even arrived at ONE Championship in 2022.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ is 62-5 in his professional career and is a perfect 5-0 in ONE Championship. His world title win against Brooks this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 13 was a testament to just how dangerous he is on the mats.

Musumeci methodically trapped Brooks into his web before locking in a modified armbar for the submission win at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Watch Musumeci's entire interview below: