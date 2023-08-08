LOOK: Mikey Musumeci gets a surprise visit from Rodtang after world title defense

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci proved yet again why he is considered one of the very best today. At ONE Fight Night 13 last Friday, 'Darth Rigatoni' tapped the ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks with a slick triangle armbar submission to defend his belt for a third straight time.

After his successful world title defense, Mikey Musumeci was visited by ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The two were seen mingling at the lobby of Musumeciäs hotel in Bangkok, Rodtangäs current city of residence.

Mikey Musumeci posted a photo of him and the Thai superstar on his Instagram stories:

Mikey Musumeci's Instagram story featuring Rodtang

Too much greatness in one photo. The two legends of their respective sports are dominating their divsions like no other today. Rodtang is currently undefeated in his Muay Thai and kickboxing matches since making his ONE debut in 2018 with 5 successful world title defenses. As for Musumeci, the American grappling phenom is 5-0 in the promotion since his debut bout in 2022.

Against the invading MMA world champion in Jarred Brooks, 'Darth Rigatoni' proved why you don't just jump into his sport and expect to be competitive against him. Despite 'The Monkey God' lasting in there longer than what most fans and pundits were expecting, he was constantly on the defensive as Musumeci had him in his web the whole time.

Mikey Musumeci put Brooks in various submission holds, including his signature "Mikey Lock" and toe hold foot lock. He was even able to take the American wrestling specialist's back. The only way Brooks was able to get 'Darth Rigatoni' off of his back was due to a stand-up by the referee.

After the questionable stand-up, Musumeci trapped Brooks inside his closed guard and locked a reverse triangle hold. Brooks' sheer grit and toughness allowed him to stay inside the choke but ultimately tapped after Musumeci transitioned to a triangle armbar finish.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.