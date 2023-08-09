Mikey Musumeci a huge fan of Jarred Brooks after intense grappling match: “He’s a good vibe”

Mikey Musumeci has no negative things to say about Jarred Brooks following their ONE Fight Night 13 submission grappling contest inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion guarded his prized possession against the strawweight MMA king on the August 4 bill, forcing ‘The Monkey God’ to tap to a triangle-armbar combination at the 7:30 mark of their clash.

Following the win, Brooks piled praise on the divisional king and called it an absolute honor to have shared the ring alongside one of the best in the sport. Mikey Musumeci echoed with a similar sentiment.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ was not only grateful that the Mash Fight Team representative put up a good fight for as long as their contest lasted, but he cheekily admitted that he loved the more toned-down approach Brooks took for this contest.

The Evolve MMA superstar said:

“No, I loved this vibe. So I love it when the person doesn't have to do stupid things, and you're just cool as hell, and he's a good vibe overall.”

Unlike past opponents in ONE Championship, mainly consisting of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and sambo exponents, Brooks offered Mikey Musumeci a unique test in terms of his grappling style and mindset to hunt for finishes.

While ‘The Monkey God’ wasn’t a grappler with the highest pedigree compared to ‘Darth Rigatoni’s’ past rivals, he did enough to impress the divisional king and the crowd inside the legendary venue in Bangkok, Thailand.

Relive their epic battle at ONE Fight Night 13 via replay on Amazon Prime Video, available to North American fans.