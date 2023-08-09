Mikey Musumeci reveals he’s back in training a week after submitting Jarred Brooks

Mikey Musumeci isn’t letting up in his pursuit of submission grappling perfection.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion revealed he’s already back in training mode mere days after he beat Jarred Brooks in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13 this past weekend.

In his post-fight interview, Musumeci said he’s already preparing for his next match and its coinciding training camp.

Musumeci said:

“Thank you everyone that's important to me. I love you all, even though you hate me, I love you all. I don't really, I'm just here working my ass off, and we'll keep going. We'll keep improving. And on to the next one. I won my match today but that's the past already. I'm already focused on the next thing. I'm already focused on my next training.”

‘Darth Rigatoni’ continued his reign with the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title when he submitted Brooks, the ONE strawweight world champion, with a modified armbar.

Observers believed Brooks was a worthy challenger for the world title since the strawweight king could easily use his wrestling to overpower Musumeci.

What happened, though, was a brilliant masterpiece from the five-time BJJ world champion.

Musumeci promised an entertaining matchup against ‘The Monkey God’ and he had the capacity crowd inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium singing to his every move.

Brooks did all that he could in the match, but Musumeci was an absolute genius in setting up traps the American wrestling machine easily fell into.

Musumeci worked carefully in isolating Brooks’ arm and eventually secured the finish 7:30 into the match.

There are no official announcements of Musumeci’s next opponent, but it’s been rumored that he could take on ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson in a grappling super fight in Qatar.

Watch Musumeci's entire interview below: