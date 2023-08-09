Mikey Musumeci paving the way for next generation in jiu-jitsu

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is fighting for something bigger than just his personal legacy.

Now considered one of the best pure grapplers in the world, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has made it his personal mission to elevate submission grappling into the mainstream, alongside MMA and striking matches.

If he continues putting on exhilarating displays of grappling excellence, Musumeci believes he can influence the next generation to continue what he started.

During his ONE Fight Night 13 post-event interview, the 27-year-old talked about his desire to bring grappling to unprecedented heights and create more opportunities for other ground savants like himself:

“The next generation could make money doing jiu-jitsu also like we are now. I don't want people to have to feel that they have to do anything or another profession in order to make money.”

Jiu-jitsu and grappling-exclusive matches were not initially considered a spectator sport and were simply a niche reserved for purists not too long ago.

Now, ONE Championship has given the grappling arts the spotlight it deserves by opening multiple divisions and even introducing massive belts made of 26 pounds of solid gold.

Mikey Musumeci, of course, is at the forefront of it all, alongside the Ruotolo twins Kade and Tye.

The Evolve MMA standout can certainly continue expanding his vision if he puts on sensational performances like he did against Jarred Brooks last Friday. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ was in full control against the rugged strawweight MMA champion and submitted him with a textbook triangle choke/armbar masterpiece.

Rewatch Musumeci’s technical mastery by watching the replay of ONE Fight Night 13. The entire event is available free for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.