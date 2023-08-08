Mikey Musumeci says he and sister Tammi are proud of Jarred Brooks for taking match

Prior to his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title defense against Jarred Brooks, Mikey Musumeci revealed that his sister and fellow ONE star Tammi literally trained with the enemy.

As it turns out, ‘The Monkey God’ had some history with the elder Musumeci, as they previously trained together at American Top Team in Florida.

But instead of getting inside information from Tammi about the reigning ONE strawweight world champion, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ earlier revealed that his own sister was rooting against him, given her friendship with Brooks.

At ONE Fight Night 13 last weekend, the five-time IBJJF world champion put on arguably one of his best performances under the ONE banner when he submitted the ultra-tough Brooks with a beautiful triangle/armbar finish.

In his post-event interview with the Singapore-based organization, Musumeci addressed Tammi’s “allegiance” with his latest challenger and claimed they’re all friends at the end of the day:

“I think she's happy for both of us. Because they're friends. I'm friends with Jarred too. So I'm proud of him too for doing this. He did awesome.”

Still, the 27-year-old grappling savant couldn’t resist poking fun at his sister’s decision to go against him:

“And yeah. Screw her, she was voting for him,” he jokingly quipped.

While Musumeci and Brooks remained cordial before and after their match, both displayed a feverish gusto to submit the other.

The MMA world champion displayed a valiant effort and made the fight exciting, but he was also unable to figure out Musumeci’s unsolvable puzzle. In the end, Brooks’ signature top pressure was no match against the Evolve MMA superstar’s intricate guard, as he joined the BJJ megastar’s long list of vanquished victims.

Relive Mikey Musumeci’s marvelous finish by rewatching ONE Fight Night 13. The entire card is free for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.