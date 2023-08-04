Mikey Musumeci reveals sister Tammi is rooting against him vs Jarred Brooks: “It’s kind of f**ked up”

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci shared that for his upcoming title defense, his sister Tammi may not be rooting for him.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ is making a third defense of his world title on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video in Bangkok against ONE strawweight mixed martial arts king Jarred Brooks in an all-American champion-versus-champion clash.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Mikey Musumeci shared that he has a feeling that at ONE Fight Night 13, sister and fellow ONE fighter Tammi is actually rooting for his opponent Jarred Brooks, who was her training partner at American Top Team.

The Italian-American champion said:

“I think my sister is rooting for Jarred Brooks which is kind of fucked up you know, she might even be here cornering him. I don't know. She might have been training with him for this fight like she's in the U.S., I'm in Singapore. So who knows? I can see Tammy just in his corner coaching him like I can see that happening.”

Check out the interview below:

Mikey Musumeci became the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion last September where he defeated Cleber Sousa by unanimous decision for the inaugural title.

Then in January this year, he made his first successful defense by dominating Mongolian challenger Gantumur Bayanduuren by unanimous decision. He followed it up with another convincing victory by submission (rear-naked choke) over Yemeni Osamah Almarwai in May in the United States.

Out to end the reign of Mikey Musumeci is ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks, who is angling to make it back-to-back title conquests in ONE Championship.

The 30-year-old Mash Fight Team standout was last in action in December, seizing the ONE strawweight world title from erstwhile world champion Joshua Pacio of the Philippines by unanimous decision.

For the fight at hand, Jarred Brooks is making his submission grappling debut but expressed confidence of making things happen and winding up as winner.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.