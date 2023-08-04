Mikey Musumeci lauds ‘versatile tough guy’ Jarred Brooks: “He’s gonna be super difficult to finish”

Mikey Musumeci expects a tough outing against reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarried Brooks this Friday night.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ will put his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title on the line when he meets ‘The Monkey God’ in the ONE Fight Night 13 co-main event. Mikey Musumeci will be gunning for his third-straight title defense while Jarred Brooks looks to make history as the first fighter in ONE history to hold world titles in both MMA and submission grappling simultaneously.

Both men will certainly have their work cut out for them as they step under the bright lights of the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Ahead of their highly anticipated clash, Mikey Musumeci sat down with the South China Morning Post to discuss his opponent and the tough task that lies ahead.

“The thing that's gonna be tough about Jared Brooks is he's gonna be super super difficult for me to finish,” Musumeci said. “You know, he's such a versatile tough guy. Anything I could get a hold of on this guy I'm going to finish him with. I think that that's the test for me. Can I finish this guy?”

Jarred Brooks enters the bout having scored four-straight wins under the ONE banner, but Friday’s showdown with the five-time IBJJF world champion will be his first foray into the world of submission grappling.

Will Brooks’ world-class wrestling and offense-minded approach be his ticket to handing ‘Darth Rigatoni’ his first loss in ONE Championship, or will Mikey Musumeci continue to reign supreme as the most feared grappler in all of submission grappling?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.