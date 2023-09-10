“King of Muay Thai only” - Fans sing their praise for the horrifying power of Rodtang against Jacob Smith

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodtang, has racked up an impressive record of 14 wins and one loss under the world’s largest martial arts organization. His lone defeat was courtesy of Demetrious Johnson in a special mixed-rules super-fight.

‘The Iron Man’s’ combined record in Muay Thai and kickboxing is still immaculate, which made him not only the undisputed Muay Thai king of the flyweight division but also a fan favorite. Rodtang’s exciting style of relentless attack, constant pressure, and overall technical skills in the striking game are always showcased by the Thai combat sports superstar.

Despite only having two knockout finishes in his pile of wins, which are mostly decisions, the 26-year-old’s power is sometimes questioned by fans. But in a recent video that ONE Championship posted, everyone was reminded of Rodtang’s might.

The said video was a snippet of Rodtang's fight against Jacob Smith in their Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Quarter Final bout in May 2022 at ONE 157.

Because of the sound of the strikes that Rodtang threw against Smith with pinpoint accuracy in the clip, he received a ton of love from the fans through the comment section. Some fans praised his crisp and powerful strikes where users @santiago_ackerman_2077, @serpente11, and @apolo.atila said:

“That guys kicks and hits AF hard”

“4 right hands in a row 😍”

“King of muay Thai only 🤷🏿🤣”

While fans like @jtheavenlyhash and @wenkingatcha showed pity for Rodtanfg's opponent for absorbing those blows:

“Not event a fight here”

“That doood his punchin bag 💼”

The Jitmunagon Gym athlete is currently preparing for the biggest fight of his career as he defends his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against the No. 1-contender Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 32 on September 22 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

This is one of the most awaited and highly anticipated matchups in ONE Championship history, and it is expected to deliver an all-war inside the ring.

