“She will have a bright future ahead” – Rodtang thinks Smilla Sundell can become Muay Thai’s female GOAT

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang knows a great talent when he sees one. His credentials and wealth of experience have helped him spot an outstanding fighter, and Rodtang has seen that “it factor” with Smilla Sundell.

The 18-year-old Muay Thai phenom and reigning ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion is preparing for a champion-versus-champion fight against reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for her maiden title defense.

This top-class world title bout between Sundell and Rodrigues is the co-main event of the stacked ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, which also features two other world title fights and a special rules striking match.

Because of Sundell’s impressive run so far in the world's largest martial arts organization, which includes a perfect 3-0 record, ‘The Hurricane’ has gained thousands of fans and impressed one of the best Muay Thai fighters today.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang dissected the things that the Swede needs for her to reach another level and possibly become the greatest female athlete in the sport. ‘The Iron Man’ also pointed out that time is also on Sundell’s side in achieving this feat.

The 26-year-old Jitmuangon representative stated:

"She is still young. She lacks experience. She still has room for development. But if she is taught in the right way, she will have a bright future ahead. Maybe she can become the GOAT."

Sundell’s next step in realizing the GOAT potential that Rodtang is talking about is successfully defending her world title against the challenge of Rodrigues in her upcoming match.

Meanwhile, Rodtang also returns at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22, as he defends his ONE flyweight Muay Thai crown against Superlek Kiatmoo9.

ONE Friday Fights is available for free weekly on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video airs live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.