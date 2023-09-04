Smilla Sundell expects ‘aggressive’ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues to bring the heat: “She wants to be in there and really fight”

The co-main event of ONE Fight 14 on September 29 will feature a world champion versus world champion showdown between reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell and reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Sundell will be defending her crown for the first time since winning it against Jackie Buntan in April 2022 via a dominant unanimous decision. The 18-year-old phenom recently shared her thoughts on the stylistic matchup that she and Rodrigues will have come fight night.

She said this during her most recent ONE Championship interview by saying:

"I think it’ll be a tough matchup because she also likes to go forward. I don’t feel like she wants to run away. She wants to be in there and really fight."

Rodrigues has previously expressed her intentions to go all-out in the upcoming fight and deliver one of the best fights in the stacked card. Additionally, it is an opportunity of a lifetime for the 25-year-old challenger because she has the chance to become a two-division world champion.

But ‘The Hurricane’ wants to deny Rodrigues that incredible feat by utilizing her massive height and reach advantages and keep the atomweight queen at bay throughout the match. Sundell also brings her forward-pressure aggressiveness and crisp combination to try and fend off the fierce challenge from Rodrigues.

It will be Sundell’s fourth bout under the world’s largest martial arts organization, and she intends to keep her undefeated 3-0 record intact.

Catch ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video on September 29, as it is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.