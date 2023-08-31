Allycia Hellen Rodrigues promises to deliver “one of the best fights” in stacked ONE Fight Night 14 card

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ pursuit of combat sports immortality by becoming a two-division world champion continues as she challenges ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell. The two are scheduled to fight in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

This world title fight between the two Muay Thai fighters is part of a stacked card that also features two other women’s world title fights.

In the event’s headliner, No. 1-ranked contender Stamp Fairtex and No. 2-ranked challenger Ham Seo Hee will battle for the ONE interim atomweight world title, while Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan fight for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title.

Rodrigues intends to be the standout during the event by vowing to perform as her best possible version and go for the finish against the defending world champion Sundell.

The Brazilian shared this vision in her recent ONE Championship interview and said:

"I’m definitely going into the fight with the intention of knocking her out. I’m really looking forward to the fight, and I believe it will be one of the best fights of the event."

If this goal of the reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion comes to fruition on fight night, she might not only win herself a second world title, but can also bag an additional $50K bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong.

Catch ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video on September 29, as it is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.