Allycia Hellen Rodrigues looks to cement her place among ONE’s elite double champions: “I intend to make it happen” 

ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues isn’t satisfied with her current status as a one-division world title holder, as she now moves up 10 pounds heavier in the strawweight division to challenge the reigning ONE strawweight world champion Smilla Sundell.

This epic champion-versus-champion showdown serves as the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, which is headlined by the ONE Interim Atomweight World Championship match between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Brazilian superstar, who holds extraordinary victories over Stamp Fairtex and Janet Todd, looks to join a prestigious group under the world’s largest martial arts organization to win two world titles in two different divisions.

Speaking to ONE Championship recently, the 25-year-old doubled down on her dream of joining the exclusive champ-champ club:

"Having two belts is one of my dreams, and I intend to make it happen."

Rodrigues wants to follow the path that Martin Nguyen (former ONE featherweight and ONE lightweight world champion), Aung La N Sang (former ONE middleweight and ONE light heavyweight world champion), Reinier De Ridder (reigning ONE middleweight and former ONE light heavyweight world champion), Christian Lee (reigning ONE lightweight and ONE welterweight world champion), and Anatoly Malykhin (current ONE light heavyweight and ONE heavyweight world champion) have forged in achieving this monumental feat.

It will be a tough task, though, as Sundell is also an undefeated fighter in ONE, previously beating Diandra Martin, Jackie Buntan, and Milana Bjelogrlic. Additionally, ‘The Hurricane’ will enjoy a five-inch height advantage against Rodrigues.

ONE Fight Night 14 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.