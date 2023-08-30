‘She made it, and I wanted to do the same’ – Smilla Sundell inspired by Stamp to join Fairtex Gym

One of the ONE Championship’s missions is to create real-life superheroes that would inspire everyone, especially the youth. The embodiment of this quest by the world’s largest martial arts organization is how Stamp Fairtex inspired Smilla Sundell.

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion became the inspiration for reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell to leave her home country and pursue greatness in the sport.

In her recent interview with ONE Championship, ‘The Hurricane’ recounted how the Thai superstar influenced her to join the famous Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand. The 18-year-old Swede said:

"Stamp has been a big inspiration for me all these years. That’s why I moved to Fairtex, because I saw that she made it, and I wanted to do the same."

Both Sundell and Stamp will be featured in the main event and co-main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Sundell will defend her strawweight Muay Thai world title for the first time against reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Meanwhile, Stamp, who currently ranks as the No. 1 contender, will face No. 2-ranked atomweight contender Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE atomweight MMA world championship. If the 25-year-old wins over ‘Hamzzang,’ she is expected to earn an outright world title unification fight with reigning world champion Angela Lee and also become the first and only three-sport world champion in the process.

Catch ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video on September 29, as it is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.