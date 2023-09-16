Superlek grateful for Muay Thai’s impact on his life: “Muay Thai gave me so many things”

Like most professional athletes, Superlek Kiatmoo9 began his journey in Muay Thai with literally nothing but hard work to boot. Thanks to the influence and guidance of his uncle, who was also a professional Muay Thai fighter, the young Superlek embarked on the same path.

Since then, all the hard work has slowly paid off with more things and rewards than ‘The Kicking Machine’ could have ever imagined. In his latest talk with ONE Championship, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion opened up about how Muay Thai changed his life.

Superlek looked back and reflected:

"I am grateful to be a Muay Thai fighter. Muay Thai gave me so many things. Of course, it helps me put the food on the table for my family. I can build my own house, and become more recognized. Muay Thai has been a part of my life for over 20 years. It gave me a lot. I used to imagine what my life would be without Muay Thai. Maybe now I would have been a junkie who has nothing in life."

At the age of 27, the Thai superstar has piled up the accolades and titles, but he is far from finished and isn’t satisfied just yet. Superlek is now preparing for a mega showdown with Thai compatriot, good friend, and reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek.

The iconic Lumpinee Stadium will play host to the world title challenge of Superlek against ‘The Iron Man’ as he seeks another golden strap and becomes the newest two-sport world titleholder in ONE Championship. Additionally, if Superlek gets the job done on fight night, he will give Rodtang his first Muay Thai defeat under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.