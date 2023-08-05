ONE Fight Night 13 results: Elias Mahmoudi makes triumphant return by smashing Edgar Tabares in one round

Elias Mahmoudi returned with a vengeance at ONE Fight Night 13, scoring an impressive first-round TKO against Mexico’s Edgar Tabares.

Right from the start, both fighters engaged in close combat, clinching and exchanging blows. Just twenty seconds into the fight, Tabares was rocked by a stiff right hand that sent him to the canvas. Sensing an opportunity, Mahmoudi pressed on, knocking Tabares down for a second time.

Despite the knockdowns, Tabares quickly regained his composure and answered the referee's count. However, Mahmoudi continued his relentless assault, determined to secure a third knockdown in the opening round.

Tabares tried to regain his footing, but Mahmoudi's momentum was unstoppable. Using a Thai plum, Mahmoudi unleashed a series of knee strikes, with Tabares defending well, but unfortunately, he stayed in the hold for too long. As a result, he ate a powerful knee straight up the middle, leading to a third and final knockdown in less than two minutes.

Official Result: Elias Mahmoudi def. Edgar Tabares via TKO (strikes) at 1:38 of Round 1.

Following the bout, Elias Mahmoudi revealed that he broke his hand during the bout. Adding insult to injury ‘The Sniper’ will not pocket a $50,000 bonus as a result of missing weight for his long-awaited return to the ONE Championship ring.

Elias Mahmoudi moved to 3-1 under the ONE banner and earned his 33rd straight win overall. Already sitting in the No. 5 spot of the flyweight Muay Thai division, Mahmoudi likely inched closer to a potential world title opportunity, but he will have to address his injury and issues on the scale before he can start making plans to fight for 26 pounds of ONE gold.

His opponent, Edgar Tabares, fell to 0-2 in ONE Championship, 32-6 overall.