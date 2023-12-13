ONE announces partnership with Europe’s leading sports broadcaster Sky Sports to broadcast live events in the UK and Ireland

ONE Championship fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland have more opportunity to catch the promotion’s world-class brand of martial arts action after it recently signed an exclusive partnership deal with Sky Sports, the region’s leading sports broadcaster.

The organizations jointly announced the development, which they said was in line with their common vision of continued growth.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said of the deal:

“For years, our UK fans have been clamoring for ONE to be broadcast on one of the region’s major networks…This deal marks an important milestone for the celebration of martial arts and the continued expansion of ONE Championship’s global footprint.”

For their part, Helen Falkus, Sky Sports Director of Multi-Sport, conveyed:

“We’re pleased to partner with ONE Championship to bring their full range of martial arts to Sky Sports for the first time. We hope to bring new fans to the world class competitive formats on our channels, as well as reach new audiences for Sky.”

The partnership is set to commence with the broadcast of ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi on January 13 at 1 a.m., GMT.

The event is headlined by the flyweight kickboxing world title fight between reigning champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand and Algerian Elias Mahmoudi. It will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

ONE-Sky Sports partnership a boon to the promotion’s European fighters

The recently completed partnership deal between ONE Championship and Sky Sports is expected to benefit the promotion’s fighters hailing from the UK and Ireland as far as fan support.

Fighters like two-sports ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty and hard-hitters Liam Harrison and Jacob Smith should get steady support from their countries of origin through the new broadcasting deal.

Under the partnership, events of the world’s largest martial arts organization will be aired in the UK and Ireland exclusively through Sky Sports.

Haggerty, who hails from Orpington, England, made history last month by becoming a two-sport world champion by adding the ONE bantamweight kickboxing title to the Muay Thai gold already in possession.

Leeds native Harrison, meanwhile, is one of the promotion’s hard-nosed and explosive fighters. He is set to return in January from a knee injury.

For his part, English striker Jacob dished out a $50,000 performance bonus-winning outing last week at ONE Fight Night 17, knocking out Brazilian Walter Goncalves in the opening round of their flyweight Muay Thai showdown.

The ONE events will be a valuable addition to Sky Sports’ content, which includes an unrivaled volume of Premier League and EFL, Formula 1, cricket, golf, rugby league and tennis action,