Liam Harrison says a lot of challengers are ‘queuing up’ for Jonathan Haggerty’s Muay Thai and kickboxing belts

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison can’t wait to step into the ONE Championship ring to challenge English compatriot ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty for his belts. However, the 38-year-old veteran is content with watching from the sidelines while he slowly gets back up to speed.

Harrison is currently recovering from a knee injury he suffered in mid-2022 but is nearing a hundred percent. He’s scheduled to return early next year.

Although he will eventually vouch for a showdown with Haggerty, who is the reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, ‘Hitman’ knows there’s a line of challengers out the door waiting for a crack at ‘The General’.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Harrison had this to say about Haggerty:

“I don't even know mate there's so many people queuing up for that belt. Now he's gonna have to defend his kickboxing belt, and he's gonna have to defend the Muay Thai belt too.”

Could we see Liam Harrison and Jonathan Haggerty throw down in the future? ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong says it could be the biggest fight in the United Kingdom’s history.

‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison in for a tough fight against former MMA world champ ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker

Before he can think of taking on Jonathan Haggerty, however, Liam Harrison needs to take care of business against a tough Brazilian warrior making his professional Muay Thai debut.

Harrison is set to face former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker in a Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, January 12th.

ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi is available live on US Primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.