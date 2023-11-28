“It's going to bring in MMA and casual fans” – Liam Harrison says clash with John Lineker will draw more attention to Muay Thai

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger and British striking veteran ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison says his highly anticipated return to action will captivate fans and bring more eyes to witness ‘the art of eight limbs’ in all its glory.

Harrison is coming off a lengthy recovery and rehabilitation process after injuring his knee in 2022 in a short-lived battle with legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Hama. Now fully healed and ready to throw down, Harrison can’t wait to climb back into the ONE Championship ring to do what he does best.

But his next fight won’t be easy.

Harrison is set to face former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker in a Muay Thai contest. The Brazilian is making his ONE Championship Muay Thai debut.

The two will lock horns at ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, January 12th.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Harrison talked about his clash with Lineker and what fans can expect.

‘Hitman’ said:

“Yeah, I mean Lineker, he’s got a good name as well and I think it's going to bring in MMA fans and casual fans from outside of ONE Championship. So yeah, it’s a massive name and it should get a lot of crossover fans involved.”

ONE Championship has put on some amazing crossover fights so far, and Liam Harrison vs. John Lineker is no different.

John Lineker makes Muay Thai debut against Liam Harrison

‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker, a former mixed martial arts world champion, will make his debut in ‘The Art of eight limbs’ against Liam Harrison.

Lineker is known for his exceptional knockout power, hence earning the nickname, ‘Hands of Stone’. Meanwhile, Harrison is excited to face off against the Brazilian and get a taste of his dynamite fists.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.