ONE Fight Night 18: John Lineker set for explosive Muay Thai debut against British legend Liam Harrison 

Liam Harrison has been involved in some epic barnburners throughout his time at ONE Championship, and that plot seems like it will continue when the Brit returns to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12 next year.

The Bad Company affiliate will welcome former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker to ‘The Art of Eight Limbs' in a matchup that has fireworks written all over it.

‘Hitman’ last appeared under the ONE spotlight in his world title clash versus Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August last year. After suffering multiple injuries to his leg from the bout-ending moment, the Leeds native is fired up to start his return with a bang.

Besides, with the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in possession of Jonathan Haggerty now, Liam Harrison knows a statement win over ‘Hands of Stone’ inside the hallowed grounds of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium could push him closer to another shot at the divisional gold.

With more than 100 bouts of experience and arguably one of the best striking arsenals in the game, the 38-year-old has all the necessary tools at his disposal to give the Brazilian MMA expert a rude awakening in Muay Thai.

However, he cannot take anything for granted against a guy who is always just one punch away from a victory.

Can Lineker upset Liam Harrison at ONE Fight Night 18?

Lineker’s main pillar of his arsenal – that he has used to perfection over the last decade – is his striking. As such, he’ll fancy his chances if he decides to engage with Liam Harrison in a phonebooth fight.

The Brazilian has used that style to punch his way to some big wins over the years, and it could potentially land him another memorable win ahead of his impending Muay Thai debut.

‘Hands of Stone’ has racked up a pair of wins since his loss to Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 7 in February, and there seems to be an air of confidence around him since.

Though it may not guarantee a win over Liam Harrison, he can use it to reduce any oncoming traffic that will come his way when they go head-to-head at ONE Fight Night 18 next year.