ONE Championship: Liam Harrison feels injury against Nong-O ‘happened for a reason’

Liam Harrison believes his devastating injury against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama happened for a reason.

The ‘Hitman’ is on the fast track to a come after undergoing knee surgery earlier this year after suffering a vicious first-round leg kick KO against Nong-O in their ONE on Prime Video 1 co-main event in August 2022.

During his time away, Liam Harrison has stayed committed to staying in shape and meeting his rehab goals in order to make a triumphant return to the circle before 2023 comes to a close.

Speaking with ONE Championship, Harrison suggested that his injury against Nong-O happened for a reason:

“I’m on the right track now, and just looking back at It all, things happen for a reason I believe,” Harrison said.

Perhaps Liam Harrison is right, but only time will tell.

Needless to say, fans are just as excited about the Brit’s imminent return to the Circle as the ‘Hitman’ is himself. With more than two decades of experience in combat sports, Harrison plans to make the most of his time left competing, and that includes once again chasing the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

When Harrison took a seat on the sidelines to undergo surgery, Nong-O was the division’s reigning king. That changed when Harrison’s countryman Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty scored a stunning first-round knockout against Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 9 earlier this year.

If Liam Harrison can earn his way back toward a title opportunity, fans could be treated to an all-UK clash with ONE Championship gold hanging in the balance.