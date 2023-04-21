Liam Harrison responds to Jonathan Haggerty’s call out

Former ONE world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison is still rehabilitating a knee injury he suffered in his last fight, but he’s already being called out by his own countryman nonetheless.

Jonathan Haggerty, who will take on ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama tomorrow in Bangkok, Thailand, expressed interest in facing fellow Englishman Harrison down the road, if ‘The General’ can capture ONE gold.

Harrison offered his response in a recent Instagram post. ‘Hitman’ wrote:

“Always cheering for the UK fighter but even more so now. @jhaggerty_bring that belt home defend it once and by time you’ve done that I’ll be fully healed, have won my comeback fight and be ready to bring @onechampionship to the UK and fill out any arena in the country.”

Harrison also sent a warning to Haggerty not to underestimate him even though he’s a little older now. He added:

“Called me out a few times now and you prob see a shop worn old dog who’s had his day that you think you can have your way with, but trust me there’s still enough life in this old wolf to punch a hole straight through you…all the best tommorow do the uk proud like you always do, everyone rooting for you 🇬🇧 #onechampionship”

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty will challenge reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand tomorrow, Friday, April 21. It will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription.

