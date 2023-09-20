“Stay focused and hungry” - Liam Harrison shares humbling loss to Duwao Kongudom changed his career for the better

British combat sports superstar Liam Harrison has accomplished everything there is in his professional career. His most notable achievement is becoming a multi-time world champion.

Now, ‘The Hitman’ is focused on earning a world title shot against a British compatriot in reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Harrison has two wins in the world’s largest martial arts organization since making his promotional debut in December 2018. This extensive professional journey has taught the 37-year-old some valuable lessons, but there was one particular incident that changed his career for the better.

The Bad Company representative posted a throwback video of his fight with Muay Thai legend Duwao Kongudom on his Instagram account, which, according to Harrison, totally humbled him at an early stage of his career.

In the post, he discussed how it added motivation to become a better competitor:

"Monday Motivation ..This punch changed my life … swipe across to see why it changed it …it’s because I got beaten to within an inch of it."

In the video, Harrison scored a knockdown over Kongudom with a looping left hook, which was his first in his career. But right after that, the Thai icon made sure to return the favor to 'The Hitman’ and destroyed him with vicious elbows and kicks. Eventually, Duwao Kongudom got the victory via points.

Right after that defeat, Harrison was inspired to move to Thailand to hone his craft. Since then, he has become a household name in the sport and won multiple world titles.

‘The Hitman’ ended his post with words of motivation for his fans, with the caption:

"Plenty of times life will have you doubt and question yourself but the greater the obstacle the more glory in over coming it. Deserved the beating for that stupid haircut anyway. Don’t let any set backs stop you, stay focused and hungry and pay the rent that’s due everyday and great things will await you"

Harrison is raring for a return in ONE Championship and targets to fight later this year, as he is now at the tail end of his recovery from the injury he suffered against then-world champion Nong-O Hama in their ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title showdown in August 2022.