“You as professionals are such a good example” - Fans loving Liam Harrison and Saenchai’s respect for one another

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison not only exemplifies ONE Championship’s core values during fights inside the cage and in his daily life, but he also carries them on his social media pages.

In a video he posted on September 17, the British combat sports superstar was seen sparring with Muay Thai legend Saenchai. Harrison and Saenchai were former rivals inside the ring as they fought each other three times in the past, where the latter swept the former on all occasions.

Regardless. that rivalry didn’t hinder the two superstars from having a good relationship, as ‘The Hitman’ captioned the short clip on his Instagram with:

Last night posted a video of how not to spar Saenchai. Here’s how you probably should spar him, have fun learn and enjoy, after 3 losses in real fights I know my place 🤣 #muaythai #sparring #saenchai #playspar

The published video, which has now over 37,000 likes as of the writing, where Harrison and Saenchai were seen having a light sparring session while having fun around other athletes, received a great reception from fans all over the world. Even Saenchai commented in the said post, and other users @raul.birta7 and @leeanthony_soc commended their strong friendship through their comments of:

"The mutual respect in the Muay Thai world especially between the elite, is out of this world. You as professionals are such a good example for athletes. Wholesome ❤️"

Other fans, like @shanefazen and @boutasaa_ talked about the technicality that both legends showed during the sparring and how other athletes should learn from it:

Currently, the 37-year-old Bad Company representative is still recovering from the injury he sustained from his last fight with Nong-O Hama in August 2022, where he tore a few ligaments on his knees and received a first-round TKO loss. Harrison appeared in five bouts under the world’s largest martial arts organization and scored two stoppage wins.