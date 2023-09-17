“That thing is scary” - Fans and fighters alike terrified of Liam Harrison’s left hook from hell

ONE Championship contender and British superstar Liam Harrison has earned the nickname and reputation of being ‘The Hitman’ because of his unbelievable power and ability to send his past opponents packing into another realm.

The 37-year-old, a former multiple-time Muay Thai world champion, showed proof of this when he posted a throwback video of him putting his opponent to sleep with a devastating left hook.

Harrison posted the video on his Instagram account on September 14, 2023. He captioned it:

Up close and personal with the baddest left hook in the game. #knockout #gameover #snoozebutton #offswitch #lefthook

Upon uploading the short video on Instagram, fans and other athletes were quick to put their reactions in the comment section, as ONE flyweight top contender Reece McLaren (@reecelightning91) leads the list of comments by saying:

"😮😮😮 that thing is scary"

Other users were stunned by this one-hit wonder by ‘The Hitman', which lived up to his moniker:

"Left hand lightning! Whack! Good night, sunshine."

"Snooze button 😂😂😂had me in stitches….thay short left hook should come with a government health ⚠️⚠️⚠️💤"

Screenshot of fans' comments

However, other fans like @davebobbyball and @mgpawko showed some sympathy to the recipient of Harrison’s left hook from hell and pointed out his relentlessness when fighting with their comments of:

"Jesus @liambadco I bet he’s still not woke up - blistering hand speed with frightening power"

"U had No mercy"

More comments from fans

Currently, Harrison is still recovering from the knee injury he sustained in his previous bout against Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022, where he also received a first-round TKO loss.

The Bad Company representative hopes to get back on track as he hopes to fast-track his way into a world title shot against compatriot and reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.