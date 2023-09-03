WATCH: Liam Harrison breaks down his clinical KO win over Mohammed Bin Mahmoud

One of the most experienced and top-flight contenders in ONE Championship is Liam Harrison. The British combat sports athlete has been competing for two decades now, winning multiple tournaments and titles from various organizations.

He made his debut under the world’s largest martial arts organization in December 2018 but lost to Petchmorakot Petchyindee via first-round knockout. Seven months later, in June 2019, the 37-year-old was pitted against Rodlek PK Saenchai and received another setback via unanimous decision.

‘The Hitman’ finally bagged a ONE Championship victory in January 2020 when he knocked out Mohammed Bin Mahmoud at ONE: A New Tomorrow card held inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

This victory was the center of a video Harrison posted on his YouTube channel on August 22, 2023, where he made a trip down memory lane and made a breakdown of his fantastic win over the Malaysian.

Right from the opening bell, Harrison made a quick read of Mahmoud’s approach to the fight:

"As you see, we’ve touched glove right away, and he’s gone straight into southpaw. Now, he’s not a southpaw fighter. Like I’ve seen him fight plenty of times, he’s orthodox, so this told me straight away that he was scared in my low kick."

The Bad Company representative shared how he was able to setup and lure ‘Jordan Boy’ to his patented technique and attacks on his way to the knockout stoppage victory:

"So I was just throwing a few light techniques just to have a little look…. I was trying him to engage… so their ‘Bang’ so like I said, I had to get him to make a mistake because he was so being so negative."

"We’re in there now, so I pushed him. I’ve got my right arm in the inside, my left is over his right, I pushed his head back to make the space and the right elbow comes up through the middle… That’s one of my favorite techniques from when you’re inside the clinch."

Currently, Harrison is still recovering from the injury he suffered in his last fight with Nong-O Hama in August 2022, where he sustained multiple tears in his ligaments. He is raring for a return in late 2023.