“I know my place” - Liam Harrison on how to spar with Muay Thai GOAT Saenchai

Liam Harrison is one of the most respected Muay Thai personalities, not only because of his stacked credentials but also for always being classy outside of competition. ‘The Hitman’ is also known for imparting his combat sports knowledge to a younger generation of fighters and fans through his fight breakdowns on his YouTube channel.

But one particular video caught the 37-year-old’s attention on social media. Saenchai, a Muay Thai living legend whom Harrison fought three times, was on a tour in Northern America to conduct seminars in various gyms. During these seminars, the Thai icon was having sparring sessions with other fighters.

One particular fighter decided to test Saenchai and took the supposed light sparring seriously, but failed miserably. Harrison, who is very familiar with how great and technical Saenchai is, reposted the video and criticized the athlete for taking such action, as he captioned the video:

"This is why I rarely spar in my seminars 🤣… @saenchaithailand activated 🐐 mode here for the last 10 seconds of this clip hahaha. Thing is no one on planet earth is as technically gifted as saenchai we all have different styles and attributes so he handled this situation how it should be handled, with some humble pie and slight humiliation … #muaythaisparring #saenchai #sparring #teep"

In the video, you can hear how hard the fighter was hitting Saenhcai, but when the multiple-time world champion decided to turn things up, the athlete wasn’t ready for the patented combination of punches and knees from Saenchai, which ended in a teep kick that sent the fighter crashing down the mat.

Minutes after Harrison posted the video, he followed it up with his own video of sparring Saenchai and showed how it is properly done:

"Last night posted a video of how not to spar Saenchai. Here’s how you probably should spar him, have fun learn and enjoy, after 3 losses in real fights I know my place 🤣 #muaythai #sparring #saenchai #playspar"

The Bad Company athlete hopes that everyone will learn from the huge mistake that the fighter made when he chose to go in an all-out sparring session with the Muay Thai GOAT.